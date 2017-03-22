Uganda: Book Seizure Puts NRM Conduct in the Spotlight

The decision by government to seize an anthology that critiques last year's general elections is likely to reignite the contestations that marked Uganda's third multiparty polls.

Some observers say the seizure points to the discomfort within the ruling National Resistance Movement over the continuing scrutiny of its conduct regarding elections and governance. Observer mission reports of the 2016 polls rated the exercise as being anything but free and fair. This has lent support to demands by the runner-up Dr Kizza Besigye for an international audit of the results.

"You see the regime started when it had power and authority and therefore legitimacy and there was no need to censure literature. Now it has lost that authority and has to use naked power to enforce legitimacy," said political historian Mwambutsya Ndebesa, who gave a review note at the book's launch last December.

Titled Controlling Consent, the book evaluates the form and content of the fifth general polls under President Yoweri Museveni's 31-year rule. Like similar academic works that have scrutinised previous elections, it returns a damning assessment of the polls and paints a less hopeful picture of the 2021 contest.

In its view, electoral processes have been captured to serve authoritarian purposes. The ruling party has given up all pretences in its pursuit to retain power. Repeated manipulation of elections compromises the very fabric of the nation since it distorts institutions, promotes disenfranchisement (especially of minority groups) and wipes away people's fundamental rights, notes the book.

"The 2016 elections certainly did not reflect the people's will and consent on who shall govern... This implies that the full electoral consent that the people of Uganda have long been searching for will remain elusive for the foreseeable future," the book notes in its introduction.

Its seizure could not have come at a worse time. NRM has been planning to scrap the constitutional age limit for presidential candidates. Party legislators have a scheduled retreat next month where the matter is reportedly top on their agenda. According to the book, this is the only remaining hurdle in President Museveni's bid for a life presidency.

"If age limits are removed from our Constitution there is no way we can look forward to a deepening of democracy in Uganda because it implies that the semi-accountable presidency we now have will be replaced with an imperial presidency with no possibility of a peaceful change," argued law professor Joe Oloka Onyango, who is one of the book's co-editors, during one of its public reflections in November last year.

Article 102(b) of the Constitution caps the age of presidential candidates at 75 years. President Museveni will be 77 by the time of the next election in 2021. He is on record as saying that he will "certainly not" cling to power past the age of 75 years.

PublicationA brainchild of the Centre for Basic Research (CBR), the 540-page book was published last year by the US-based Africa World Press. It derives its title from Article 1(4) of the Constitution, which states that "The people shall express their will and consent on who shall govern them and how they should be governed, through regular, free and fair elections of their representatives or through referenda."

About 1,000 copies were shipped into the country for the launch on December 6. On February 17, about 700 remaining copies were seized at Entebbe Airport "on the grounds that CBR made a "false declaration" to the effect that the book was "educational" when it is in fact "political," according to Prof Oloka and his co-editor Josephine Ahikire, an associate professor at Makerere University.

According to the notice of seizure, the shipment had violated Section 203 of the East African Community Customs Management Act. It states that "A person who, in any matter relating to the Customs -- makes any entry which is false or incorrect in any particular, or makes or causes to be made any declaration, certificate, application, or other document, which is false or incorrect in any particular; or when required in accordance with this Act to answer any question put to him or her by an officer, refuses to answer such question or makes any false or incorrect statement in reply thereto... commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to a fine not exceeding ten thousand dollars."

But according to activist lawyer Andrew Karamagi, who authored a chapter on the participation of youth in electoral politics, the seizure is not provided in law and, therefore, to confiscate the books is "completely outrageous and shameless". "False declaration is where you claim to have imported textiles and they find ammunition in your container. Not where you declare books and they penalise you because the books are political and not educational. That is irrational," said Mr Karamagi.AWP, which published the book, categorises it under politics, current affairs and multidisciplinary studies perhaps ostensibly because all 22 contributors are active in academia, mainly at Makerere University.

Dr Danson Kahyana, one of the book's contributors said that the book is in fact educational.

"It teaches those who read it certain facts about what happened in February 2016, or in other elections. So the reason given is not only mediocre, but it is also representative of the spinelessness of the regime. It can't engage intellectuals in a decent debate, so it resorts to crude, underhand tactics," said Dr Kahyana.

Controlling Consent is not the first book of its kind to be confiscated. In 2011, for example, security personnel at Entebbe Airport impounded Dr Olive Kobusingye's The Correct Line because they deemed it anti-government. The 213-page book dissects the ironies and contradictions between Museveni's style of governance and what, 36 years ago, compelled him into armed rebellion against the second government of Apollo Milton Obote.