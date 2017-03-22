22 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

African Football - What Will Define the Legacy of Issa Hayatou's 29-Year Borderline Dictatorship?

Issa Hayatou undoubtedly left his mark on African football, but sometimes it's not so much what somebody has done than what they have not which will define their legacy. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Last week, at the Confederation of African Football's (CAF's) congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, something quite remarkable happened. Issa Hayatou was voted out as the head of African football in quite convincing fashion. Hayatou lost 34-20 to Ahmad (who goes by just one name), the president of the Madagascar football association.

While a change in leadership in sport isn't exactly surprising, this change is significant. Because, for nearly three decades, Hayatou had ruled African football with an iron fist. Under his rule, much has changed for the game on the continent, but much of these changes have come under a leadership that has bordered on a dictatorship and, at times, has been criticised for its lack of transparency.

Hayatou's ousting is a plan that had been hatched over many months. Over the last few years, Hayatou had made changes to the rules for CAF presidency candidacy to ensure that he was in pole position to remain in African football's top job. First, he changed the rules on age...

