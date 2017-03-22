22 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bobby and Karlien's TV Show Helps Save House for Abandoned Babies!

Brother and sister duo Bobby and Karlien van Jaarsveld helped keep a roof over the heads of 18 abandoned babies with their new reality TV show.

The show titled, In Jou Skoene , which airs weekly on VIA (DStv channel 147) helped raise funds to save the El-Shammah Home for Abandoned Babies after the property went on sale and the couple managing the project, Allistair and Merencia Scholtz, needed R850 000 to continue caring for about 18 babies.

Teaming up with Dianne Broodryk from Good Morning Angels on Jacaranda FM, the Afrikaans singers got involved with the project during the filming of a new episode and immediately started to raise funds.

Bobby and Karlien initially collected R300 000 after which VIA viewers and Bobby and Karlien's fans donated a further R337 670 over the past two weeks on the crowd funding website Candystick.

On Wednesday morning the brother and sister went on air with Dianne Broodryk and Rian van Heerden to help drive the final fundraising effort on their Jacaranda FM programme which saw them raising an incredible R951 000 and counting.

"It is a great relief and we are very grateful for all the contributions and support that we have received," an ecstatic Merencia said. In Jou Skoene airs Wednesdays at 20:30 on VIA (DStv channel 147).

Source: TheJuice

