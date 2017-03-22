22 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: De Kock an Injury Worry for Third Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has been taken for scans on a troublesome right index finger ahead of the third Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the news on Wednesday.

The injury happened in the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington while De Kock was 'keeping.

Proteas management gave him a few days of recovery after the Test, but by Wednesday physiotherapist Brandon Jackson was not happy with the progress and De Kock was sent for scans.

His availability for the third and final Test against the Black Caps in Hamilton will only be decided on once the results of the scans have come back.

The Proteas do have wicketkeeper cover in their squad in the form of the uncapped Heinrich Klaasen.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Three to Appear in Court Over Chief Justice Burglary

Three men arrested in connection with the recent burglary at the offices of the Chief Justice in Midrand will appear in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.