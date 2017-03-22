South Africa: De Kock an Injury Worry for Third Test

Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has been taken for scans on a troublesome right index finger ahead of the third Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the news on Wednesday.

The injury happened in the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington while De Kock was 'keeping.

Proteas management gave him a few days of recovery after the Test, but by Wednesday physiotherapist Brandon Jackson was not happy with the progress and De Kock was sent for scans.

His availability for the third and final Test against the Black Caps in Hamilton will only be decided on once the results of the scans have come back.

The Proteas do have wicketkeeper cover in their squad in the form of the uncapped Heinrich Klaasen.

