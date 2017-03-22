Sudan: 50+ Traders Arrested, Goods Seized in Sudan's El Gedaref

El Gedaref — More than 50 traders were arrested in a swoop by government authorities on cosmetic shops in Sudan's El Gedaref state. They have been charged with dealing in smuggled goods.

Traders told Radio Dabanga that the government campaign focused on shops selling creams and cosmetics in El Gedaref locality. The authorities also confiscated large quantities of goods.

The traders say that all of the products seized conform with specifications and regulations, and demand the return of their goods.

Kassala

The residents of Kassala have renewed their complaints about the transfer of the vegetable, fruit and butcher market to a place far from the city centre.

They told Radio Dabanga that they are using two means of transport to reach the new market which costs them a lot of money.

Traders have complained of recession and weakness of purchasing power in the new market and pointed to a decrease in sales of meat from 90 kg to 13 kg a day.

They explained that the government ordered them to pay SDG 1,100 ($165) per a shop for April.

They pointed out to locality's non-commitment to the agreements under which the market was moved.