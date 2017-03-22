22 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Makes First State Visit to Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed flew to Kenya Thursday, for his first State visit to the neighboring country ahead of a special summit on the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The President accompanying top Government officials jetted off to Nairobi to attend IGAD heads of State summit on Somali refugees which is expected to kick start next Saturday.

Sources said, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo will hold talks with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, to discuss the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The summit will be preceded by a special session of the IGAD ministerial committee on durable solutions for Somali refugees on Friday, 24th March bringing together ministers responsible for interior, security and refugee affairs from the Horn of Africa region.

More than two million Somalis have been displaced in one of the world's most protracted humanitarian crises that have now entered its third decade.

An estimated 1.1 million people are internally displaced (IDPs) within Somalia and nearly 900,000 are refugees in Dadaab, the world's largest refugee camp in northeastern Kenya.

Somalia

President Calls for Support to the New Cabinet

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has requested from the public to express… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.