South Africa: Giyani-to-Cape Town Walker Energised By Warm Welcome in Kimberley

Photo: Nkosinathi Manganyi/Facebook

The warmth and generosity of strangers in the Diamond City has energised Nkosinathi Manganyi, who made a stop in the town on his 1 976km walk from Giyani in Limpopo to Cape Town in the Western Cape.

"They did not know me, but it took Kimberley sympathisers one-and-a-half minutes to react to my one-minute introduction of my long walk for charity," said Manganyi on Tuesday, Human Rights Day.

Residents of the Northern Cape city opened their hearts and wallets to welcome Manganyi, with donors coming forward to help him with food and a place to sleep during his journey.

"In less than two minutes, Pick n Pay at the North Cape Mall spoiled us with gift vouchers and food parcels... I've been greatly energised by Kimberley's amazing love," he said.

Manganyi, 26, started walking for charity three years ago when he walked from Johannesburg to Bloemfontein, and from Port Elizabeth to Bloemfontein in 2015.

He hopes to raise enough money for ablution facilities, school shoes, and school library revamps.

"Learners in Giyani still use the ancient pit toilet system which is very degrading," he said.

More than 700 children from nine schools are set to benefit.

Noble initiative

He walked the N12 and reached his stopover in Kimberley, halfway to Cape Town, last Friday.

"The warmth and hospitality from random strangers tempts me to relocate to Kimberley. What I got in Kimberley was a rare blessing," he said

Giyani-born Rose Mabunda and her fiancé Reverend Bradley Swartland paid for Manganyi and his two travelling companions' accommodation and meals.

Manganyi, his manager Brian Manzini and Lawrence Maluleke have slept at several private homes since their arrival in Kimberley.

"Knowing the state of Giyani schools, we had to support this noble initiative. We escorted them up to [the small town] of Ritchie," Mabunda explained.

Local adventurist and communications consultant Thabo Mothibi did not miss the opportunity to join the walk, even if it was just for 5km.

"Nkosinathi's crusade is a mirror reflection of the human bridge we are all yearning for in the quest to achieve equality through the extension of human dignity as a fundamental of human rights," said Mothibi.

The walk started on February 26 and ends on April 6.

To make a R10 donation SMS "The journey" to 38208.

Follow Nathi's progress on Facebook at The Journey HRP #WithNathi and on Twitter @The journey HRP.

Source: News24