Somalia: Gunmen Murder Civilian in Bardere Town, Gedo Region

Unidentified gunmen, thought be Al shabaab members shot dead a civilian in the town of Bardere, located in Gedo region of South-western Somalia last night.

According to local authority, two young pistol-wielding men gunned down Ilyes Abdi Madobe on Tuesday evening while on his way to his house in the downtown of Bardere district.

The slain man was reported to have been working for a local NGO, and a Telecommunication firm operating in the city, which is under the control of Somali Federal Government troops.

So far, no group has claimed credit for the murder of late Madobe, but Police say Al shabaab could be behind the assassination, which was the latest in series of killings in the country.