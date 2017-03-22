22 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Murder Civilian in Bardere Town, Gedo Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unidentified gunmen, thought be Al shabaab members shot dead a civilian in the town of Bardere, located in Gedo region of South-western Somalia last night.

According to local authority, two young pistol-wielding men gunned down Ilyes Abdi Madobe on Tuesday evening while on his way to his house in the downtown of Bardere district.

The slain man was reported to have been working for a local NGO, and a Telecommunication firm operating in the city, which is under the control of Somali Federal Government troops.

So far, no group has claimed credit for the murder of late Madobe, but Police say Al shabaab could be behind the assassination, which was the latest in series of killings in the country.

Somalia

Somali President Makes First State Visit to Kenya

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed flew to Kenya Thursday, for his first State visit to the neighboring country… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.