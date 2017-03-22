Somalia: Kenyan Police Search for Two Kidnapped Teachers

Police in the sprawling Dadaab refugee camp in northern Kenya have intensified an operation aimed at rescuing two teachers who were abducted by Al-Shabaab militants a fortnight ago.

Local police boss Aaron Moriasi told reporters on Monday there are suspicions the kidnapped teachers could be hidden in Dadaab refugee camp.

He revealed that 200 suspects have so far been arrested and will be probed to shed light on the kidnapping of teachers.

"The arrested suspects will be investigated to enable police to obtain more leads to the kidnapping saga," said Moriasi.

Cases of kidnappings linked to Somalia based Al-Shabaab militants are common in north eastern Kenya.

In February, two heavily armed suspected Al-Shabaab militants stormed into a school compound in Dadaab refugee camp but their attempts to abduct a female teacher were foiled.