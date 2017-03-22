22 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Sharif Hassan Accused of Plot Against New Cabinet

The president of the Southwest state Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden has been blamed for planning a plot against the new cabinet formed by Somali PM Hassan Ali Kheyre on Tuesday.

Amina Mursal, former minister of women affairs said Southwest President is mobilizing MPs, in a bid the appointed cabinet to fail the vote of confidence from the Federal Parliament.

"Somalis realized the negative actions of President Sharif Hassan, and people of Southwest know him very well, so the citizens should ignore all his plans and plots against the cabinet," said Miss Mursal.

On the other hand, Amina has urged the top leaders of the Somali Federal Government to intervene in the worsening political turmoil in Southwest state based in Baidoa town.

The regional lawmakers are lodging a motion of no confidence vote against Southwest state President Sharif Hassan Sheikh, accusing him of incompetence and poor leadership.

