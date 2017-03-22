22 March 2017

Somalia: Somali PM Visits Victims of Car Bombing in Mogadishu

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre has travelled to the hospitals in Mogadishu, to pay a visit to the victims of Tuesday's deadly car bomb blast near the country's Presidential Palace in the capital.

The premier met with the wounded people currently being treated at Medina and Turkish-renovated Erdogan hospitals in Mogadishu and pledged overseas medical support for the critically injured victims.

Briefing to the visiting Prime Minister on the situation of the patients, Medina Hospital Director Dr Mohamed Yusuf said that 20 people were brought to the hospital, and they are fighting to save their lives.

The Somalia-based Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab militants detonated a car bomb at a main security checkpoint at the National Theater, near the Presidential Palace Tuesday afternoon.

At least 10 people, including a soldier who tried to fend off the car bomb died in the attack.

