Somalia: President Calls for Support to the New Cabinet

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has requested from the public to express support for the new cabinet appointed by PM Hassan Ali Kheyre.

Speaking reporters in Mogadishu, President Farmajo said the appointment of the cabinet took 20 days period, and the Prime Minster has picked ministers through consultations.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo called on both the people and Federal Parliament to stand firm with the cabinet ministers, and help them serve the nation.

However, the nominated 27-member cabinet awaiting approval from the Federal Parliament in the coming days, before assuming executive mandate, according to the constitution.