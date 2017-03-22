22 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested for Possession of Drugs

Members of the Hawks' Organised Crime in Durban have arrested five suspects aged between 23 and 41 for possession of drugs on the N2 near Tongaat tollgate on Sunday, 19 March 2017. Two of the arrested suspects were policemen stationed at KwaDukuza Police Station.

Hawks received information about two policemen who were transporting drugs from Chatsworth to KwaDukuza. A joint operation was swiftly conducted and the vehicle was intercepted along N2. A search was conducted and 498 heroine capsules were found in the vehicle. They were subsequently arrested and charged for possession of drugs.

They appeared in the Verulam Magistrates' Court on Monday, 20 March 2017. The two policemen were granted R10 000.00 bail each and their accomplices were granted R2000.00 bail each. The case was postponed to 24 March 2017.

South Africa

