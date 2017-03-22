South African Human Rights Commission Commemorates Human Rights Day

press release

In commemoration of Human Rights Day, the South African Human Rights Commission calls on everyone to reflect on what has been done, and what still needs to be done for the attainment of human rights for all in South Africa.

Human Rights Day is commemorated annually on 21 March to honour the sacrifice of those who fell during the Sharpeville massacre on this day in 1960.

The Commission notes that while there has been progress in our constitutional democracy - founded on the principles of equality, dignity, diversity and respect for human rights - many challenges persist in the attainment of substantive human rights.

The Commission has a constitutional mandate to promote respect for human rights and a culture of human rights, to promote the protection, development and attainment of human rights; and to monitor and assess the observance of human rights.

In simple terms, the Commission is mandated to build public consensus around human rights as a norm, to promote a commitment to the values of our Constitution, and to mobilise around human rights to effect the transformation necessary for a constitutional democracy.

Cognizant of its mandate, the Commission remains concerned that poverty and inequality continue to be exacerbated by challenges in the attainment of the right to basic services, as evidenced by ongoing backlogs in ensuring access to water and sanitation for all its citizens. This is underscored by the fact that the top four socio-economic rights violations lodged with the Commission during the 2015/6 financial year were: access to health care services, food, sufficient water, and social security.

Race, disability, and ethnic/social origin remain the top three prohibited grounds most violated with respect to equality. These rights violations are mirrored by escalating online hate, in the Esidimeni tragedy which revealed a shocking disregard for the rights of people with disabilities, and in the xenophobic attacks that flare up throughout the country.

South Africa continues to experience challenges in ensuring that the rights of migrants are observed and respected by all. The Commission would like to emphasise that the rights of non-nationals, as specifically protected in the national law and in various international human rights agreements, should be observed and respected.

Much still has also to be done to ensure access to education. Since the start of the 2017 school year, the Commission has intervened to ensure children's rights to basic education through engaging education officials on the timely provision of textbooks, on adequate places for children in schools, and on seeking reassurance that foreign-born children are protected from xenophobia in schools.

Recognizing these challenges, the Commission encourages South Africans to reflect on the values of our Constitution and on how we can individually and collectively work towards a culture of respect for human rights. It is our collective responsibility to give full effect to the powerful constitutional vision of dignity and equality for all in a united and democratic South Africa.

Issued by: South African Human Rights Commission