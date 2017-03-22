South Africa: Cocaine Worth R2.6 Million Seized At OR Tambo Airport

Pretoria — Cocaine worth R2.6 million was intercepted during a search at OR Tambo International Airport, said the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Wednesday.

"SARS Customs officials and the detector dog unit intercepted 9.16kg of cocaine worth R2.6 million during a search at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday."

The cocaine belonged to a woman in transit travelling from Sao Paulo to Maputo, Mozambique, who claimed to have no check-in baggage.

"Upon investigation by the Customs officials, it was discovered that the traveller was the owner of a bag that contained eight laptop bags with hidden compartments laden with a white powdery substance. The white substance tested positive for cocaine," said the revenue service.

The woman and the drugs have been handed over to the South African Police Service.