press release

President Jacob Zuma will tomorrow, 23 March 2017, receive a courtesy call from Ms Ontlametse Phalatse, one of the two South African 'girls' living with Progeria at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Progeria is an extremely rare genetic disorder in which symptoms resembling aspects of aging are manifested at a very early.

The courtesy call is on her "bucket list". She wishes to meet the President before her birthday on 25 March 2017.

Issued by: The Presidency