Mauritius: Minister Toussaint Inaugurates Youth Centre At Triolet

press release

The Triolet Youth Centre, geared towards promoting literary, sports, cultural, recreational and social activities for the personal development and empowerment of young people, was inaugurated yesterday by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint.

In his address, Minister Toussaint emphasised the importance of a Youth Centre as an infrastructure which provides healthy leisure and sports activities. He made an appeal to the residents of Triolet, especially the younger citizens, to make good use of the amenities available and to participate fully in proposed activities.

According to the Minister, the practice of healthy activities will ensure that young people stay on the right path and do not go astray and fall prey to drugs and other social scourges. He reminded citizens of their responsibility to report scourge-related issues to the authorities. Mr Toussaint also reiterated his support to bring other sports-related development to the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden; the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training, Mr Soodesh Callichurn, and other personalities. The event was preceded by demonstrations of Tae Kwon Do, Zumba and Karate, as well as a prize presentation ceremony for young people following their participation in a football tournament. Sports equipment was presented to the Triolet Advisory Committee on that occasion.

The Triolet Youth Centre will propose several activities for the youth of the region. These include: Table Tennis; Tae Kwon Do; Zumba; Yoga; Youth Leadership Training; Life Skills Training; and Youth Entrepreneurship. IT facilities will also be available.

Youth Centres are fully equipped to provide equal opportunities to young people to undertake healthy leisure, vocational and sports activities. The overall objective is to involve young people in the elaboration and implementation of youth-related programmes.

Activities organised IN the 24 Youth Centres and two sub Centres across Mauritius are overseen by the Youth Section of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.