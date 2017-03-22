Ethiopia Committed Towards Ending TB

Health State Minister Dr. Kebede Worku said Ethiopia has shown greater commitment towards ending tuberculosis.

Opening the 12th TB Research Annual Conference and Commemoration of World TB Day yesterday, the state minister cited a plenitude of interventions the nation has employed so far, and hence the success thereof. Envisioning to see a TB free Ethiopia, government has placed greater emphasis on researches towards control and prevention of TB, understanding that it has decisive role."

Dr. Kebede also indicated his government's success in largely building and expanding TB diagnosis and treatment centers and supplying the required input at high cost. "TB examination and treatment is now offered in about 3,000 public and 400 private health institutions," he said.

He added that the same was done allocating huge capital to provide diagnosis and treatment centers for drug-resistant tuberculosis (DRTB). And thus, 46 hospitals are currently offering the service nationwide.

The number of TB culture laboratories equipped with special and latest technology and equipment which identifies DRTB has now reached nine.

Meanwhile, with her key note address, Leslie Reed, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director expressed as US would continue supports to Ethiopia's struggle to end TB.

WHO Ethiopia representative Dr. Akpaka A. Kalu for his part commended Ethiopia's success in eradicating TB despite the higher incidence of TB in the country.

The three-day event will see presentations of over 70 research papers.

Each day, about 4,000 people die of TB as 24,000 get infected. Another report indicates each year, 10.4 million fall ill from TB and 1.8 million die all over the world.