Ethiopia: Ombudsman - Where Lies Fractures, How to Fix Them?

EIO inked agreement to work in concert with various civic organizations.

Inaccessibility and proper executions of mandates are setting barricades along the path of Ethiopian Institute of Ombudsman (EIO) limiting its noble goals of ensuring rule of law, protecting human and democratic rights as well as rectifying maladministration, implied civic society organizations representatives.

EIO created opportunity for civic organizations to discuss issues of high importance Monday aiming at networking its mandates to the grass roots.

For its part, the Institute refutes the allegations mentioning as it has carried out various activities to execute its constitutional mandates, while admitting the rift when it comes to its service accessibility.

Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State Teachers Association Public Relations Head Mihret Abuye stated that EIO lagegd behind in reaching the local communities where a great deal of complaint arise.

"Imagine the time and cost to submit a complaint. One has to go to state branches if not to the federal level. What adds an insult into an injury is most cases are presented in writing to administrators while most of them are the perpetrators of the troubles. This creates mistrust among the Institute and the general public," she added.

Solomon Afework of the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations (ECCSA) on the other hand lauded EIO its decision to work in concert with various organizations. And exhorted officials of the Institute to remain proactive in weeding-out the roots of bad governance."One instrument towards this end is assigning competent and committed investigators who serve only public interests."

Dire Dawa City Government Teachers Association President Abebe Tamrat, however criticized the EIO saying it fails to take measures by its own.

EIO Deputy Ombudsman Serawit Sleshi is at loggerhead with the critique says: "The Institution is working as per its constitutional power."

She cited that cases pending in courts of law of any level, cases under investigation by the auditor general, decisions given by security forces and units of defense force are out of our scope.

Serawit also told The Ethiopian Herald that since 2005, the institute has ruled 126,000 cases as well as conducted 60 researches. She said that the office has conducted surprise supervision to over 800 institutions over the last six months.

Chief Ombudsman's Office Head Qen'a Sona said improvements in EIO services could be attained through raising awareness of the public, increasing its reach and through national networking which he described them as "the three pillars".

In addition to branches in state capitals, he said it would use mobile complaints collections, focal person representation, availing suggestion boxes in big store markets and highways, among others.

During the event, EIO signed MoU with ECCSA, teachers associations, associations of persons with disabilities, labor associations and Ethiopian trade unions to raise its accessibility.