Ethiopia: USAID Supports Pharmaceutical Service Access

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced that it has made a successful activity with Ministry of Health to improve Ethiopia's access to pharmaceutical services.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, USAID stated that its Management Sciences for Health and Ethiopia's Ministry of Health worked together in System for Improved Access to Pharmaceuticals and Services Activity that was evidently fruitful to strengthen pharmaceutical management and support the development of treatment guidelines.

The activity also reduced waste and corruption in the pharmaceutical sector, improved access to quality pharmaceutical services as well as enhanced health facility standards, the release added.

Speaking at the conclusion of the activity, USAID's Health Office Director, Bethanne Moskov_stated that the activity was beneficial for Ethiopia's pharmaceutical sector.

The director said: "USAID's System for Improved Access to Pharmaceuticals and Services Activity has significantly improved pharmaceutical governance and service delivery as well as provided pharmacy data for decision making."

USAID stated it would continue providing technical assistance to improve pharm -aceutical supply and support Ministry of Health's plan to increase transparency and reduce improper use of medicines.

The activity trained nearly 8,000 professionals and supported 77 health facilities across Ethiopia during the past five years, the press release stated.