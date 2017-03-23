Nigeria: Boko Haram Commander Who Escaped From Prison in 2010 Rearrested - Official

A Boko Haram commander who escaped from prison in 2010 has been re-arrested, the State Security Services, SSS, said.

In a statement by a Tony Opuiyo, the SSS said that the service arrested Nasiru Sani, also known as Osama, in Bauchi on March 15.

He said Mr. Sani escaped from Bauchi Central Prison in October 2010 and hid in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Mr. Opuiyo said that in continuation of the service crack down on insurgents, it arrested another suspect, Adamu Jibrin, at Jeka-da-Fari Market in Gombe on March 13.

He said the suspect who operated under the pseudo name of Dantata Sule, serves as a middleman for Boko Haram members and their commanders.

He said the suspect had affirmed his membership of the sect.

Mr. Opuiyo said in sustaining its operation, the service also arrested a suspected Boko Haram commander and food supplier, Ibrahim Fulata, and three of his associates in Dustsen Tanshi area of Bauchi State on February 28.

He said the suspects were being questioned to establish other possible members of the network.

Mr. Opuiyo said that the service had also arrested Boko Haram suspects in Kano, Kogi and Yobe.

The activities of Boko Haram have caused the death of about 100,000 people since 2009 according to official figures.

Mr. Opuiyo attributed the recent successes recorded to the cooperation and support of Nigerians who volunteered useful information to the service.

He assured that the service would maintain the zeal to ensure safety of lives and property of Nigerians.