22 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: NCAA Okays Helicopter Operations in Abuja

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has cleared all helicopter operators duly certified by the regulatory authority to commence operations in and out of Abuja.

The NCAA General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye, in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday said a letter had since been dispatched to all concerned operators.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Mongonu, had earlier placed a ban on helicopter operations into Abuja.

"However, the restriction has been rescinded and all operators are hereby enjoined to embark on their regular operations as approved.

"All operators should therefore carry out their operations in line with Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs)," Mr. Adurogboye said.

Some commercial helicopter operators had indicated interest to convey high network individuals from Kaduna airport to Abuja airport following the closure of the airport for runway repairs.

The operators include Bristow Helicopters and Genesis Global Aviation.

