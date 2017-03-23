Nigeria: Nafeesat Abdullahi Announces Return to Kannywood

Actress Nafeesat Abdullah has announced her return to the Kannywood after a long break.

Nafeesat won the Kannywood best actress award in the 2015/2016 and the 2016/2017 kannywood awards.

The 25-year-old has not acted in Kannywood movies for almost a year. She announced her return on her Instagram page.

She is believed to have been preoccupied with her new foundation "The Love Laugh Foundation" which she launched recently in Kaduna.

Nafisat was suspended briefly from Kannywood in 2013 for organising a party and failing to appear before a disciplinary committee.