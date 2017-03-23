22 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: State Among 37 Countries Facing Water Stress

By Olayemi John-Mensah

Nigeria has been listed among 37 countries in the world currently facing extremely high levels of water stress, which occurs when more than 80 per cent of the water available for agriculture, industry and domestic use is withdrawn annual, report from the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) stated.

The report released to mark the World Water Day yesterday stated that, warmer temperatures, rising sea levels, increased floods, droughts and melting ice affect the quality and availability of water.

"For Nigeria, the greatest challenge is the availability of physical infrastructure to harness rainfall and ground water effectively. There are huge variations in rainfall between north and south Nigeria, making it all the more important to better plan and manage water resources to minimise the impact of floods and drought."

The report, "Thirsting for a Future: Water and children in a changing climate also stated that about 600 million children representing one in every four worldwide will be living in areas where water demand far outstrips supply by 2040 while also looking at the threats to children's lives and wellbeing caused by depleted sources of safe water and the ways climate change will intensify these risks in coming years.

UNICEF Executive Director, Anthony Lake said, water is elemental and without it, nothing can grow while adding that around the world, millions of children lack access to safe water endangering their lives, undermining their health, and jeopardizing their futures. "This crisis will only grow unless we take necessary action."

The Chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, UNICEF, Kannan Nadar said, in Nigeria, as we work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of reaching everyone with access to safe, functional, affordable and accessible water, we must manage water resources more efficiently to meet the needs of Nigeria's growing population and economic development.

