Africa: Dangote Group to Raise Fund for Africa Center in New York

The Dangote Group will lunch a fundraising, beginning this month, for the development of The Africa Centre, in New York City.

Halima Aliko Dangote was recently appointed the President of The Africa Center in New York City with the major responsibility of raising capital for the center.

A statement said the goal is to raise funds to complete the center building in New York. In 2017, there would be three fundraising events lined up to achieve this, one of which will be hosted in Nigeria by the Aliko Dangote Foundation on the 23rd of March at the Eko Hotels & Suite Victoria island.

The Africa Center in New York City is a non-profit, multidisciplinary institution that will provide a gateway for engagement with contemporary Africa, and a platform for the most compelling content from the continent. The goal of the Africa Center is to help people understand and engage with contemporary Africa.

The center is located at One Museum Mile, at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 110th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan.