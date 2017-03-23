23 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: More Slots Advocated for Women Ahead of 2019

By Latifat Opoola

The Centre for Democracy and Development, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and women politicians among others on Tuesday championed the cause for effective participation of women in politics.

They also advocated that for every three political positions during the 2019 elections, one should be allocated to women.

The event, held in Abuja with the theme, "The Change Women Want in 2019 and Beyond" was aimed at finding practical solutions to amplify women's voices in Nigerian politics in preparation for the coming general elections.

During a press conference with journalists, Senior Programme, Monitoring and Evaluation officer of the centre, Austin Aigbe, told the women that their participation declined in 2015 elections as compared to a slight increase in 2007 and 2011.

