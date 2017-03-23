Nairobi Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant Peter Kenneth has broken his silence over a vicious attack on him from Mike Sonko, saying he cannot "stoop low" to the senator's level.

Mr Kenneth, who spoke in Nairobi n Wednesday when he unveiled a lady who maybe his running mate, said he cannot not engage Mr Sonko with abuses.

He was meeting Nairobi County Jubilee aspirants at his Westlands office where he instead that he will not be dragged into exchanging abuses with the outspoken senator because it does not reflect who he is as an individual.

"Stay the way you are and let people compare you to other leaders. If we start exchanging abuses here, what will people see?" said the former Gatanga MP and 2013 presidential hopeful.

He dared Mr Sonko to meet him on the ground to determine the popularity which he (Sonko) claims to have saying that he is also not advocating for consensus in party nomination.

"How can someone claim to own support in Nairobi and yet some of us were born here and know the dynamics better?" he said.

Last Sunday during a live TV interview, Mr Sonko had gone on a vicious assault against Mr Kenneth accusing him of failing to support President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013, and went as far as referring to him as an albino due to Mr Kenneth's pigment.

But Mr Sonko later apologised saying he was furious because he had also been called names.

Mrs Linnet Miherane the only lady who has expressed interest to run as Mr Kenneth's running mate vowed to strip naked if anyone tries to cheat her out of it.

"I'm not fighting with anyone over this, if someone tries to step on me we women shall strip naked," she said.

Mr Kenneth, in reference to the consensus that had been suggested by Jubilee party between the two of them said: "There is no point in Sitting with people who want to abuse you. You can't have a decent conversation".

The gathered aspirants led by Nairobi County Assembly minority leader Abdi Guyu were however unhappy with using the digital Jubilee card during nominations saying some cards did not reflect their details or had them missing.

"I've heard issues about the cards that we really don't trust them. I propose that we use the party register with names of members for the nomination exercise," he said.