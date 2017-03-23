Uganda: Team Kenya Off to Uganda As Camp Closes

Kenya's team to the World Cross Country Championships wound up its group training sessions at the St Mark's Teachers Training College in Kigari, Embu County, on Wednesday ahead of their departure to Kampala Friday morning.

Head coach Juma Ndiwa said they would only hold light individual training Thursday before leaving for Nairobi early Friday to catch the flight to Kampala.

On Wednesday, the 30-member squad held runs through the Kangaru-Kivwe route on the outskirts of Embu town confident of sweeping the medals at Sunday's world championships at Kampala's Kololo Independence Grounds.

Ndiwa was impressed by the juniors, especially new sensation Meshack Munguti and World Youth Championships 3,000 metres champion Richard Kimunyan. Among the senior men's team, debutants Leonard Lagat, Nicholas Kosimbei and Vincent Rono are eager to make a mark despite the opposition from their fellow countrymen and an array of other nationals.

Kosimbei finished outside the qualification bracket during the national trials received a call-up after Bedan Karoki, who was second, bowed out to focus on his marathon debut in London on April 23.

Kosimbei, a world junior cross country bronze medallist said he was keen to reward the country with a good performance, and justify his inclusion.

"I want to prove that the call-up was merited. I must strive to succeed because everyone is in great shape. I am also in good shape and hope the course will favour me," he said.

Rono said he was keen to get a good finish to kick off his quest for the world championships: "I have worked hard and hope I will be rewarded. I hope to make a mark in the global arena."