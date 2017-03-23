22 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda: Team Kenya Off to Uganda As Camp Closes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Wanyoro

Kenya's team to the World Cross Country Championships wound up its group training sessions at the St Mark's Teachers Training College in Kigari, Embu County, on Wednesday ahead of their departure to Kampala Friday morning.

Head coach Juma Ndiwa said they would only hold light individual training Thursday before leaving for Nairobi early Friday to catch the flight to Kampala.

On Wednesday, the 30-member squad held runs through the Kangaru-Kivwe route on the outskirts of Embu town confident of sweeping the medals at Sunday's world championships at Kampala's Kololo Independence Grounds.

Ndiwa was impressed by the juniors, especially new sensation Meshack Munguti and World Youth Championships 3,000 metres champion Richard Kimunyan. Among the senior men's team, debutants Leonard Lagat, Nicholas Kosimbei and Vincent Rono are eager to make a mark despite the opposition from their fellow countrymen and an array of other nationals.

Kosimbei finished outside the qualification bracket during the national trials received a call-up after Bedan Karoki, who was second, bowed out to focus on his marathon debut in London on April 23.

Kosimbei, a world junior cross country bronze medallist said he was keen to reward the country with a good performance, and justify his inclusion.

"I want to prove that the call-up was merited. I must strive to succeed because everyone is in great shape. I am also in good shape and hope the course will favour me," he said.

Rono said he was keen to get a good finish to kick off his quest for the world championships: "I have worked hard and hope I will be rewarded. I hope to make a mark in the global arena."

Uganda

What If Trump Was President of Uganda?

Following the 'surprising' election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States of America, every passing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.