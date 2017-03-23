Kenya: Okocha Shifts Ball Juggling to the Greens

Nigerian legendary football player Augustine "Jay Jay" Okocha on Thursday discovered that golf was a different ball game altogether from football.

First and foremost, a football is big enough and most rare for a player to miss compared to the tiny little golf ball which requires a 100 per cent concentration and focus.

It was, however, amazing that Okocha, who is not a regular golfer, was able to quickly get into the game and hit some interesting shots during his appearance in the Barclays Bank of Kenya Pro-Am.

"I don't play golf though I think I need to practise a bit. I find it interesting and different from football," said Okocha as he turned for the back nine in the company of Barclays Bank's Zaheed Mustafa and Yusuf Omar, and pros Oliver Farr and Jacob Okello.

Okocha, who is here as a special guest of Barclays Bank, said he was very excited to be in Kenya, and particularly having been invited to participate in the Pro-Am.

Asked what he has been doing back home in Nigeria, Okocha said: "I have been busy with state football in the Delta State."