22 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Okocha Shifts Ball Juggling to the Greens

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Larry Ngala

Nigerian legendary football player Augustine "Jay Jay" Okocha on Thursday discovered that golf was a different ball game altogether from football.

First and foremost, a football is big enough and most rare for a player to miss compared to the tiny little golf ball which requires a 100 per cent concentration and focus.

It was, however, amazing that Okocha, who is not a regular golfer, was able to quickly get into the game and hit some interesting shots during his appearance in the Barclays Bank of Kenya Pro-Am.

"I don't play golf though I think I need to practise a bit. I find it interesting and different from football," said Okocha as he turned for the back nine in the company of Barclays Bank's Zaheed Mustafa and Yusuf Omar, and pros Oliver Farr and Jacob Okello.

Okocha, who is here as a special guest of Barclays Bank, said he was very excited to be in Kenya, and particularly having been invited to participate in the Pro-Am.

Asked what he has been doing back home in Nigeria, Okocha said: "I have been busy with state football in the Delta State."

Kenya

Govt Planning Law to Guide Counties On Revenue Collection

The government is developing a national legislation to guide counties on revenue collection. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.