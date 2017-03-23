23 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Details of Joe Mafela's Memorial Service Confirmed

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Comics' Choice
Legendary actor and director Joe Mafela has died. Here he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Comics' Choice Awards.

Late actor Joe Mafela's memorial service will be held on Thursday, 23 March at the Joburg Theatre.

The service will start at 10:30 for 11:00 and is open to the public, depending on capacity.

The details of the memorial were confirmed by Joe's son Joe Mafela Junior, who The Juice got in contact with.

Joe Mafela died on Saturday following a car accident in Johannesburg.

His nephew Anthony announced the news on his Twitter account with the following tweet: "Sad News.. My Uncle Joe Mafela passed on last night."

Source: The Juice

More on This

South Africa Loses Legend Joe Mafela

Veteran South African actor Joe Mafela died in a car accident on the 18th of March, and the nation is mourning the huge… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.