South Africa: Details of Joe Mafela's Memorial Service Confirmed

Photo: Comics' Choice

Legendary actor and director Joe Mafela has died. Here he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Comics' Choice Awards.

Late actor Joe Mafela's memorial service will be held on Thursday, 23 March at the Joburg Theatre.

The service will start at 10:30 for 11:00 and is open to the public, depending on capacity.

The details of the memorial were confirmed by Joe's son Joe Mafela Junior, who The Juice got in contact with.

Joe Mafela died on Saturday following a car accident in Johannesburg.

His nephew Anthony announced the news on his Twitter account with the following tweet: "Sad News.. My Uncle Joe Mafela passed on last night."

Source: The Juice