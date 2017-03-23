Rwanda: 'Africa Let's Worship' Returns to Kigali

Gospel music fans have something to look forward to as the much awaited praise and worship gathering dubbed, Africa Let's Worship, (AFLEWO), returns to Kigali.

The event, in its sixth edition, will take place at the Christian Life Assembly Church, commonly referred to as CLA, in Nyarutarama, on March 31.

Luc Buntu, the AFLEWO Rwanda worship director, said the event will be unique from the previous editions, because it will bring worshipers from 25 Churches together on the same stage.

"This [edition] will be an amazing night of deep worship with a united front of worship leaders from many local churches in Rwanda as well as a special moment of prayer for our Country, EAC region and Africa for we believe in the effective power of united prayer," said Buntu.

Different worship artistes including Gaby Kamanzi, Alive and Freed, Rene Patrick, Luc Buntu, and Burundian Apollinaire Habonimana, are also expected perform.

AFLEWO is an annual interdenominational all-night worship that brings together people from all walks of life. It was initiated in 2004 by Daystar University's Sing Africa Alumni, with the aim of having a night of worship once a year. The platform currently has six chapters in seven cities within the region.

Apostle Joshua Masasu of the Evangical Restoration Church will be the main preacher.

The concert starts at 6pm and the entrance is free.