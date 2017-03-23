Tanzania: China Hails Magufuli, Signs Three Agreements

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday witnessed the signing of three agreements between governments of Tanzania and China to support expansion of police training institute in Kilimanjaro and construction of a building for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation.

Through the agreements, Tanzania has secured 300,000 US dollars (about 660m/-) for the ministry building and 20,000 US dollars (about 44m/-) for the anti-narcotics campaign, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications yesterday.

The statement, however, did not indicate the amount of money that the Chinese government will provide for expansion of the police institute in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region. Dr Magufuli witnessed the signing after a meeting with visiting member of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s Politburo who doubles as Secretary General of the party in Beijing, Mr Guo Jinlong.

During the meeting, Mr Jinlong delivered to Dr Magufuli a message from the President of China, who is also the Secretary General of CPC, Mr Xi Jinping. In the message, the Chinese President hailed Dr Magufuli for his purge on corruption, strengthening of the economy and recent reforms aimed at refining the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) in serving the people.

"The longstanding co-operation between Tanzania and China dating back to the founders of the two nations, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Chairman Mao Tse-tung, respectively, will be cemented further.

China highly appreciates the support it has been receiving from Tanzania in the international affairs," the visiting leader remarked. Mr Jinlong pledged to present before the Central Committee of CPC a request by Tanzania to the Asian country to support construction of a stretch of railway line on standard gauge from Morogoro to Dodoma.

There is as well a request from the government of Tanzania to have Chinese national carrier to introduce direct flights between Beijing and Dar es Salaam in a bid to boost tourism, trade and investment.

"I appreciate the hospitality extended to us during this visit; I assure you that China will continue with its co-operation with Tanzania in various areas including agriculture and industries," he stated.

Dr Magufuli told the visiting CPC leader of the gratitude by the government of Tanzania on co-operation between the two nations, calling upon more investors from China in areas such as transport infrastructure, industry, real estate and agriculture.