23 March 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: BAS Becomes Independent

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Basketball Artists School (BAS) in Katutura on Monday became independent from its German-supporting association Isibindi e.V.

Since BAS is now a Namibian trust called the BAS Foundation, it will stand on its own feet in future.

At an event held at BAS on Monday, Isibindi chairperson Professor Doctor Bernd Seibel and Isibindi treasurer Carmen Rhode symbolically handed over a key to BAS Director Ramah Mumba and his team.

Seibel said: "The key does not only represent that BAS Foundation is the owner now, but also to remember that education is the only key to vocational training or even university."

The motto of BAS is "Education First - Basketball Second".

Seibel also announced that they are considering implementing a bursary scheme for graduated BAS students with excellent grades and commitment, to work as tutors for BAS.

The event was attended by BAS children, parents and staff, while the Thlokomela Choir performed several songs and dances.

BAS Foundation was represented by trustees Auguste Nyambali-Hategekimana and Katrina Gowases who thanked Isibindi for their long-standing support.

BAS is still supported by the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), but according to the exit strategy this support will end at the latest in 2018 as well.

Namibia

Plot Thickens in Premier League Saga

WITH no financial backer in sight and elite clubs reportedly threatening to boycott the FA Cup, the Namibia Premier… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.