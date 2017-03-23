THE Basketball Artists School (BAS) in Katutura on Monday became independent from its German-supporting association Isibindi e.V.

Since BAS is now a Namibian trust called the BAS Foundation, it will stand on its own feet in future.

At an event held at BAS on Monday, Isibindi chairperson Professor Doctor Bernd Seibel and Isibindi treasurer Carmen Rhode symbolically handed over a key to BAS Director Ramah Mumba and his team.

Seibel said: "The key does not only represent that BAS Foundation is the owner now, but also to remember that education is the only key to vocational training or even university."

The motto of BAS is "Education First - Basketball Second".

Seibel also announced that they are considering implementing a bursary scheme for graduated BAS students with excellent grades and commitment, to work as tutors for BAS.

The event was attended by BAS children, parents and staff, while the Thlokomela Choir performed several songs and dances.

BAS Foundation was represented by trustees Auguste Nyambali-Hategekimana and Katrina Gowases who thanked Isibindi for their long-standing support.

BAS is still supported by the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), but according to the exit strategy this support will end at the latest in 2018 as well.