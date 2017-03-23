Photo: Nehanda Radio

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai (file photo).

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, on Wednesday blocked his agitated supporters from staging street protests in central Harare but warned government to brace for street protests demanding for electoral reforms.

Addressing supporters Wednesday at a National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) demonstration in Freedom Square, Harare, Tsvangirai said the event aimed at reviving street protests "whose spirit had died".

The protest was called against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) with opposition parties petitioning the electoral body against allowing government to hijack procurement of Biometric Voters Registration (BVR) kits.

MDC-T supporters at the event had vowed to take to the streets in breach of one of the conditions imposed by police when they granted permission to hold the event.

The NERA political parties were warned against marching into the city centre after the Freedom Square address.

Tsvangirai told supporters that it was not proper to defy the government order.

"Circumstances dictate the situation, and today is not the day to stage street protests," the MDC-T leader told the angry crowd which was shouting slogans denouncing ZEC chairperson Rita Makarau.

"Days of flooding the streets are coming. We shall flock all the streets peacefully demanding that it's our right to a level electoral playing field and that time is coming very soon but not today at this gathering," he added.

Some of the conditions which ZRP imposed on NERA for the demonstration included mobilising no more than 2,500 for the Freedom Square event.

NERA, on Tuesday, filed an urgent application with the High court challenging these conditions but the case was still to be heard at the time of the demonstration.

Tsvangirai, said if elected into office next year, he was not going to be a "life President Robert Mugabe".

"In Mutoko during my recent meet-the-people meetings I was told by some villagers that we should not be like Mugabe who wants to die in office ...

"... and that task to me is very simple, because where Mugabe was turning left I will simply turn right," said the MDC-T leader to applause from the crowd.