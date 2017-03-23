Bulawayo — ELECTION monitors have expressed doubt over the credibility of an upcoming by-election in southern Zimbabwe where the ruling party is violating the rights of the electorate. Ahead of the Mwenezi East poll scheduled for April 8, monitors said President Robert Mugabe's Zanu-PF was involved in vote buying, denying civilians the right to assembly and denying opposition supporters food aid.

Opposition supporters in the drought-stricken area some 165km to the border with South Africa have complained of intimidation and harassment. In an unprecedented development, earlier this week, the Zanu-PF candidate, Joosbi Omar, distributed rice to everyone who attended the rally regardless of political affiliation. However, party leaders in the region are demanding answers why opposition supporters accepted rice donations. A village head, referred to as Mutsikwa, has warned those without Zanu PF membership cards to stay away from the distribution of cooking oil on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) reported evidence of vote buying at the Rutenga Grain Marketing Board in Mwenezi where trucks emblazoned with Mugabe and Omar posters were loading sacks of rice and fertilizers to unknown destinations. ZPP said the credibility of the election faces scrutiny after a number of material human rights violations were recorded in the area. "The same issues are raised and no one is taking any action to ensure that the electorate exercises their political rights in a conducive environment free of intimidation and other malpractices." The ruling party has been accused of using violence and vote buying to maintain its grip on power since 1980.