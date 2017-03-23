WITH no financial backer in sight and elite clubs reportedly threatening to boycott the FA Cup, the Namibia Premier League's proposed new kick-off date may not come to pass.

Following a meeting on Saturday, the NPL's interim management team on Wednesday informed clubs that 12 May will mark the long-awaited start of the top-flight season. However, there was no mention of the elusive sponsor, which would make it possible for the 2016/2017 league season to run until the end of November.

The Namibian Sport understands that President Hage Geingob earlier this month assembled a task force to coax the likes of Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), First National Bank (FNB) Namibia and Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) into returning as football sponsors.

However, State House on Tuesday shot down this claim.

"There is absolutely no truth in that," presidential spokesperson Albertus Aochamub told The Namibian Sport.

"The President has previously made it clear that government will not get involved in running sports organisations. That is the responsibility for sports administrators. You are aware of the Fifa rules that if government gets involved in football, it is deemed interference," Aochamub stated.

He also echoed Geingob's assertion earlier this week that football leaders had not approached the head of state for assistance.

"Organised football has not come to the President for consultation. The door is always open to consult, but we cannot ignore the hierarchy that is in place. There is the sports commission and the ministry of sport, and if they are still not satisfied, then they can seek to consult the President," Aochamub added.

Despite the presidency's denials, a task force has been put together by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) with the aim of sourcing sponsorships for selected sports federations, including the Namibia Football Association (NFA). The task force project, titled 'Remedial Sports Intervention Plan', was initially designed to arrest football's demise, but was reworked to avoid a backlash from other sporting codes. The two-member task team and selected NSC board members, together with senior officials from the shortlisted federations, will conduct a sector assessment study focusing on urgently sourcing funding. The NPL's interim committee is said to be banking on the task force to secure the necessary funding soon to get league play going and avoid more strife in the NPL.

The faction of clubs which forced former NPL chairman Johnny Doëseb from office last month are said to be plotting a boycott of the Debmarine Namibia Cup unless it runs concurrently with the proposed new league schedule.

"We are happy that a date has been set for the league to finally kick off. Hopefully, it means the financial situation has been resolved," said Hafeni Hiveluah, spokesperson of NPL defending champions Tigers.

"What we said is that we want a postponement, and not to boycott the Debmarine Cup. It does not make financial sense to play the Debmarine Cup and wait for the league to start. It takes money to run a club and to keep players together," he explained.

"A postponement makes life easier for everyone because of the financial obligations involved. As it is, our players are scattered all over the country as we can't afford to keep them training until the league kicks off, or for the Debmarine Cup, which has scattered dates, even if we make it to the next rounds," Hiveluah stressed.

In view of the impending strike, the NPL management committee will meet with NFA president Frans Mbidi this Saturday to "request for a postponement of the envisaged round of 32 matches [scheduled for between 22 and 30 April] to the end of June or early July".

The NPL, which will convene a board of governors' assembly on 8 April, will also request that the NFA brings the players' registration period in line with the proposed league kick-off date.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Football Players' Union, which wants a spot at the negotiation table, has objected to the NPL's planned league resumption, citing outstanding cases involving a number of clubs.

"The league can't start without us clarifying the current contracts with players, as some clubs never honoured them. Players' registration rules must first be negotiated by the union and the NPL. Contracts were breached, and all players, according to us, are free agents," Nafpu secretary general Olsen Kahiriri said.