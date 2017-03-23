Kenya: Musician Jaguar Hits and Kills 2 in Kirinyaga Crash

Photo: The Nation

Jaguar has sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

A car belonging to musician, Kanyi Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has hit and killed two people in Kirinyaga County.

The musician, police say, was driving his Range Rover heading towards Makutano when he lost control and veered off the road before hitting a motorcyclist and his passenger at Rukanga, along the Sagana- Makutano road, on Wednesday.

DIED ON THE SPOT

Police on Thursday said the vehicle, which was later towed to the Sagana Police Station, had loose chippings.

The motorcyclist, Mugo Mwangi, 21, and his pillion passenger, James Maingi,21, died on the spot and their bodies were taken to the Kibugi Mortuary.

The musician on Thursday morning took to social media to express his distraught about the accident, moments after news of it went viral.

"It is with grief that I share this post today. As it is now public, I was involved in a car accident. Sadly, lives were lost in the incident,

"It isn't any one's will to wake up and be involved in an accident such as this. My heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those affected. I would like to assure all concerned that due process of the law is being followed to amicably resolve this," he said and asked the public to refrain from any sort of confrontations.

