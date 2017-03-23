Morocco: Sports and Physical Education - Morocco to Support Sports Development

The Moroccan Ambassador to Cameroon paid a courtesy visit at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on March 21.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education Bidoung Mkpatt, granted audience to the new Moroccan Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E. Mostafa Bouh in his cabinet on March 21, 2017. Speaking at the audience the diplomat said as new diplomat from his country to Cameroon, it was a courtesy visit. He added that it was also to seek ways and means of strengthening cooperation ties between Cameroon and Morocco. He qualified cooperation between the two countries as strong and are followed by sectorial relations in all domains especially sport which is important for the youths, health and the society in general. H.E. Mostafa Bouh said Cameroon is a great sports nation and assured the Minister that his country will give a helping hand in the development of sports infrastructure, sports disciplines such as female football, handball, training, football and other sports as well as joint training courses for staff, study trips, among others, to enrich relations between Cameroon and Morocco. He said he is in Cameroon to give a new breath, continue with what has already been done. Plans are underway for Cameroonian cyclists to undergo training in Morocco in the days ahead. On his part, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt thanked his guest for the generosity and willingness to help. He called on his collaborators to work in synergy on all the projects of the ministry so that Cameroon should benefit from the generosity of Morocco and also that not only the youths will benefit but the entire public.