Zimbabwe national soccer team, The Warriors (file photo).

PERSEVERANCE and hard work have paid off for goalkeepers Petros Mhari and Edmore Sibanda who have been drafted into the Warriors' squad for the international friendly against Zambia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. Coach Norman Mapeza named the duo among the three goalkeepers, who include Highlanders' Ariel Sibanda, for the showdown against Chipolopolo.

Mhari was overlooked for the 2017 AFCON qualifiers and finals in controversial fashion by former Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa while Sibanda has worked his way back from the depths of serving a life ban, which has since been annulled by the authorities.

"It's difficult to explain what I went through, but the love I got from different people was just amazing. It helped me not to be an outcast and I am glad I will always cherish the support I get from fellow Zimbabweans," said Sibanda.

Forwards Tendai Ndoro and Evans Rusike are the only foreign-based players that have been drafted into the squad.

The bulk of the 23-member squad was drawn from local clubs, mainly CAPS United and Ngezi Platinum, which have been active in CAF inter-club competitions.

Players are expected in camp this morning. Mapeza has also named Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya and Mandla Mpofu of How Mine as his two assistants while Tembo Chuma is coming in as goalkeepers' coach.

Former Young Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare has bounced back as the team manager.

FC Platinum yesterday said they were comfortable with the arrangement to have Mapeza as the Warriors interim coach.

Club chairman Evans Mtombeni confirmed they had agreed to release Mapeza to assist the nation as ZIFA were still searching for a substantive coach.

"Mapeza is the best coach in the country so there was no way we could stop him from going for national duty. He has coached the Warriors before and nobody doubts that. ZIFA engaged us and we were agreeable. The national team comes first and as FC Platinum we are always ready to chip in for the good of our country.

"He will, however, be in charge of Sunday's match only and what happens after will be between the soccer controlling body, FC Platinum and him. We wish Mapeza, the Warriors and the Zimbabwean fans all the best on Sunday," said Mtombeni.

Mapeza refused to entertain questions from the media saying he would hold a Press conference in Harare this afternoon.

Zambia, who were scheduled to play Tanzania in back-to-back fixtures on Friday and Sunday, made last-minute changes to their itinerary as they opted to play Zimbabwe.

FAZ General-Secretary Ponga Liwewe confirmed to Fazfootball.com that the team summoned by coach Wedson Nyirenda remains unchanged.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda (CAPS United), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Defenders: Partson Jaure, Godknows Murwira, Qadir Amin (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Dennis Dauda (CAPS United), Ocean Mushure (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Winston Mhango, Rodwell Chinyangetere (FC Platinum), Ronald Chitiyo, Devon Chafa (CAPS United), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Raphael Manuvire (ZPC Kariba), Sipho Ndlovu (Bulawayo City)

Strikers: Donald Teguru (Ngezi Platinum), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Masimba Mambare (Dynamos), Terrence Dzukamanja (Ngezi Platinum)

Zambia squad Goalkeepers: Jacob Banda, Racha Kola, Allan Chibwe, Kennedy Mweene

Defenders: Taonga Bwembya, Donashano Malama, Fackson Kapumbu, Mweene Mumbi, Ziyo Tembo, Isaac Shamujompa, Adrian Chama, Billy Mutale, George Chilufya

Midfielders: Mischeck Chaila, John Ching'andu, Kondwani Mtonga, Clatous Chama, Kelvin Mubanga, Fwayo Tembo, Justin Banda, Mwila Phiri, Augustine Mulenga, Mukubanga Siambombe

Strikers: Jackson Mwanza, Justin Shonga, Chitiya Mususu, Ronald Kampamba, Emmanuel Mayuka