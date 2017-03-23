Sudan: Speaker - Turabi Is One of the Sudanese Genius, Made Great Contribution in the Country's Life

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, has described late Sheikh Hassan Turabi, as a genius that made huge contributions in the parliamentary, legal, jurisdictional and intellectual life in the Sudan.

Addressing a symposium organized for discussing the legislative and constitutional contributions of the late Dr. Hassan Turabi, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed, said he considered as a genius who worked to localize the Islamic thought and to implement the lofty Islamic sharia values, stressing no one could deny his huge contribution in the public life in the Sudan.

He pinpointed that Turabi used to be independent in his views and strong in his arguments, saying people should copy his method of using their minds and arguments in reaching conclusions in matters under consideration.

He referred to the various development Turabi led in the Islamic thought and Islamic movements and which required a huge intellectual capacity to contain all the related challenges related to those developments.

Dr. Badria Suleiman, the Deputy Speaker, referred to the role of late Turabi in the 2015 constitutional amendments and his proposal on the election in place of appointment of the governors.

She said she has extensively consulted with late Dr. Hassan Turabi on matters related to dialogue and freedoms in the Sudan.

A number of MPs and participants in the event commended the role played by Dr. Turabi and his scientific and legal contributions in the public life in the country.