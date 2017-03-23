Sudan: Ambassador Ilham Shantair Hands Over Her Credentials to Serbian President

Khartoum — Ambassador Ilham Shantair, has handed over her credentials to the President of Serbia, Tomislav Nikolic, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to the Republic of Serbia.

Ambassador Ilham Shantair has conveyed to the Serbian President the greetings of the President of the Republic, expressing her proudness that she is the first ambassador of Sudan to Serbia.

She expressed the sincere desire of the government and people of Sudan to strengthen relations with Serbia and to reactivate the cooperation between the two countries in all domains.

She also gave a briefing to the Serbian President on the vast economic potentialities and resources in Sudan and the favorable atmosphere for investment.

The Serbian President has expressed his appreciation of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, referring to the Order of the Republic which was awarded to President Al-Bashir in recognition of his stance in support of Serbia at the international forums.