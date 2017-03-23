Sudan: Tunisian PM Arrived in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Prime Minister of Tunisia, Dr. Yusuf Al Shahid, arrived in Khartoum accompanied by a high level delegation on a two day state visit to the Sudan.

Al Shahid was received at Khartoum airport by the First Vice President and Prime minister, Gen Bakri Hassan Salih and a number of senior officials, upon arrival here Wednesday.

Foreign Relations Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour has pointed out in press statements that the Tunisian delegation included the minister of agriculture, the minister for transport and the state minister at the Ministry of foreign relations as well as other senior Tunisian officials.

He said the two sides will hold meeting evening Wednesday centering on a number of dossiers of concern to the two sides and that the talks will continue through Thursday before a number of agreements are signed.

He said the visiting Tunisian prime minister will call on the president of the Republic, Omer Bashir evening Wednesday.

Ghandour said the convening of the Sudanese Tunisian joint higher ministerial committee comes at a time cooperation between the Sudan and its Arab and African brothers is witnessing huge action.

He said Tunisia is one of the important countries in North Africa and the Maghreb region.

He said the talks will center on the economic cooperation between the two sides and political coordination between the two countries in the various forums.