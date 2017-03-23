22 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Tunisian PM Arrived in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Prime Minister of Tunisia, Dr. Yusuf Al Shahid, arrived in Khartoum accompanied by a high level delegation on a two day state visit to the Sudan.

Al Shahid was received at Khartoum airport by the First Vice President and Prime minister, Gen Bakri Hassan Salih and a number of senior officials, upon arrival here Wednesday.

Foreign Relations Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour has pointed out in press statements that the Tunisian delegation included the minister of agriculture, the minister for transport and the state minister at the Ministry of foreign relations as well as other senior Tunisian officials.

He said the two sides will hold meeting evening Wednesday centering on a number of dossiers of concern to the two sides and that the talks will continue through Thursday before a number of agreements are signed.

He said the visiting Tunisian prime minister will call on the president of the Republic, Omer Bashir evening Wednesday.

Ghandour said the convening of the Sudanese Tunisian joint higher ministerial committee comes at a time cooperation between the Sudan and its Arab and African brothers is witnessing huge action.

He said Tunisia is one of the important countries in North Africa and the Maghreb region.

He said the talks will center on the economic cooperation between the two sides and political coordination between the two countries in the various forums.

Sudan

50+ Traders Arrested, Goods Seized in Sudan's El Gedaref

More than 50 traders were arrested in a swoop by government authorities on cosmetic shops in Sudan's El Gedaref state.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.