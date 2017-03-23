Sudan: Minister of Investment - Syrian Investments in Sudan Came the Second in 2016

Khartoum — Minister of Investment, Modathir Abdul-Ghani announced that a Sudanese-Syrian Investment Forum would be held during the coming period.

Receiving Syrian businessman, Dr Bashar Samaha and presence of Syrian Ambassador to Sudan, Habeeb Abbas, he Minister unveiled the volume of Syrian investments in Sudan in 2016 came the second compared to big ten investors in Sudan, describing growing of Syrian investments as good indicator for improvement of investment environment in Sudan.

He indicated to concern of President of the Republic with Syrian investments and his directives regarding easing obstacles impeding them, referring to the Ministry efforts to make conducive environment for investment via procedural and legal reforms.

The Syrian Businessman, Bashar said that his group ha capabilities and experiences in field of real estate development, referring to the Group's investments in Sudan in fields of agricultural and real estate development.

Ambassador of Syria, on his part, said the Syrian-Sudanese relations were deeply rooted , underlining the Embassy full cooperation with the Ministry to promote for Syrian Investments Forum in Sudan by mobilizing Syrian businessmen and investors to take par in the gathering with aim of consolidating economic cooperation and attracting more Syrian investments.