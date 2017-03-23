22 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud - Coming Government Will Include All Political and Social Spectrum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President and head of the Higher committee on Housing, Ibrahim Mahmoud, has stressed Sudan was currently witnessing a new era in its political, economic and social history, saying the country has concluded the epic of political and societal dialogue that resulted in recommendations and the national document.

He said these recommendations and the document are now being implemented, citing the nomination of the First Vice President of the Republic, Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, as prime Minister and head of the National Ministerial Council.

Addressing a workshop on Real Estate Development and Investment, organized by the Sudan office of the Arab Union for the Development and Investment in Real Estate, Ibrahim said the legislature is set to work for a specific period in preparation for the declaration of the National Accord Government.

He said the coming government would be an all-inclusive and brings together all the political and social spectrum that took part in the National Dialogue process spectrum.

Sudan

50+ Traders Arrested, Goods Seized in Sudan's El Gedaref

More than 50 traders were arrested in a swoop by government authorities on cosmetic shops in Sudan's El Gedaref state.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.