Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud - Coming Government Will Include All Political and Social Spectrum

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President and head of the Higher committee on Housing, Ibrahim Mahmoud, has stressed Sudan was currently witnessing a new era in its political, economic and social history, saying the country has concluded the epic of political and societal dialogue that resulted in recommendations and the national document.

He said these recommendations and the document are now being implemented, citing the nomination of the First Vice President of the Republic, Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, as prime Minister and head of the National Ministerial Council.

Addressing a workshop on Real Estate Development and Investment, organized by the Sudan office of the Arab Union for the Development and Investment in Real Estate, Ibrahim said the legislature is set to work for a specific period in preparation for the declaration of the National Accord Government.

He said the coming government would be an all-inclusive and brings together all the political and social spectrum that took part in the National Dialogue process spectrum.