22 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Informed On Preparations to Begin Celebrations Marking Sennar As Capital of Islamic Culture

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office Wednesday the Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, and reviewed the ongoing preparations to inaugurate the celebrations of Sennar as the Capital of Islamic Culture next Friday, with participation of delegations from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other countries.

In a press statement, the Minister of Culture said that the General Director of the Islamic Organization for Education and Culture, Dr. Abdul-Aziz bin Osman Al-Tuwaijri, will be the Honor Guest of the occasion, referring to a directive of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques that one of the Imams of the Grand Mosque in Medina shall attend the occasion, lead the Gumaa Prayer and inaugurate the Grand Mosque in Sennar.

