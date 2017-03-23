Sudan: Wali (Governor) of Red Sea State to Inaugurate Services and Development Projects in Halaib Locality

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, the Commissioner for Halaib, the Ministers of Urban Planning, Social Affairs and Finance and the deputy of Halaib constituency at the National Assembly have attended the signing of contract for the establishment of Osaif Grand Mosque at the cost of 1.5 million pound.

In a press statement, the Commissioner of Halaib Locality, Osman Ahmed Osman, announced that the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State will visit Halaib Locality in mid next April to inaugurate a number of education, health, water and health projects.

He said that the federal Zakat Chamber will launch an integrated support convoy to Halaib.

He indicated that the Red Sea State's Wali will witness the signing of a contract for exploration of minerals in Halaib area.

The Commissioner of Halaib has expressed thanks to the Sea Ports Corporation and the mining companies in the state for implementing a number of projects in Halaib Locality.