22 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Wali (Governor) of Red Sea State to Inaugurate Services and Development Projects in Halaib Locality

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, the Commissioner for Halaib, the Ministers of Urban Planning, Social Affairs and Finance and the deputy of Halaib constituency at the National Assembly have attended the signing of contract for the establishment of Osaif Grand Mosque at the cost of 1.5 million pound.

In a press statement, the Commissioner of Halaib Locality, Osman Ahmed Osman, announced that the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State will visit Halaib Locality in mid next April to inaugurate a number of education, health, water and health projects.

He said that the federal Zakat Chamber will launch an integrated support convoy to Halaib.

He indicated that the Red Sea State's Wali will witness the signing of a contract for exploration of minerals in Halaib area.

The Commissioner of Halaib has expressed thanks to the Sea Ports Corporation and the mining companies in the state for implementing a number of projects in Halaib Locality.

Sudan

50+ Traders Arrested, Goods Seized in Sudan's El Gedaref

More than 50 traders were arrested in a swoop by government authorities on cosmetic shops in Sudan's El Gedaref state.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.