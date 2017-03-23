Egypt: Foreign Minister Some Media in Egypt Seek to Mar Relations Between the Two Countries

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Ghandour, has stressed that relations between the Sudan and Egypt stand out as special with bonds history, neighborhood and blood binding them together but some media tend to mar them.

In a statement to the Sudan news agency the minister said with regards to the campaign led by some media outlet against the Sudan, contacts are continuing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Egypt about the attitude of the Egyptian media, saying the two sides have to show keenness of placing their joint relations in their right context.

He said there are some urgent questions such as the issue of Halaib and the presence of Sudanese opposition in Egypt as well as other issues that have to be resolved in a frank and clear manner.

The Minister referred to the joint statement issued on the need to halt that campaign, saying they would continue with this stand despite the fact that some people have vested agenda that might target the Egyptian interests, expressing hope that the attack campaign would stop.

With regard to Halaib, the minister underlined that Sudan possess documents and that the issue has to be resolved either directly or through arbitration, saying this is the Sudanese position on the issue.