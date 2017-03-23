Sudan: VP Receive Governor of West Darfur State

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman, on Wednesday received the Governor West Darfur State Fadul Al-Moula al-Haga Fadul Moula, who briefed the Vice President on the security situation in the state as well as the local imitative for societal coexistence launched by the Speaker of the Legislature there.

Haga said he briefed the vice president on the overall security situation there and the situation on the joint border with sister chad and the progress of the initiative launched by the speaker of the parliament on the peaceful coexistence in the region in which intellectuals, native administration leaders and officials are involved.

He said the state was now moving away from the legacy of war and is heading towards development and peaceful coexistence, collection of unauthorized firearms.