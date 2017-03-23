Sudan: Committee for Political Consultation Between Sudan and Japan Meets in Tokyo

Khartoum — The committee for political consultation between the Sudanese and Japanese Foreign Ministries has held its eighth session in Tokyo, co-chaired by the General Director of the Bilateral Relations Department of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mahmoud Hassan, and the General Director for African Affairs Administration at Japan Foreign Ministry.

At the meetings which covered all aspects of the bilateral relations, the two sides underscored the importance of strengthening the bilateral relations via increasing the volume of trade exchange, enhancing the economic cooperation and expanding the Japanese investments in Sudan on the light of the recent positive developments in the investment atmosphere and the financial dealings in Sudan.

The two sides have affirmed the importance of exchange of visits between senior Sudanese and Japanese officials.

Meanwhile, Sudan delegation has held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the visit with senior officials of the Japan External Trade Organization, the Japanese Oil, Gas and Minerals Institution and Japan International Cooperation Bank.