OLYMPIAN Cuthbert Nyasango has been named the Clean Sport ambassador of the Zone VI Regional Anti-Doping Organisation to spearhead the fight against performance-enhancing substances. Nyasango is one of the two Zimbabwean athletes, alongside female rugby player Precious Pazani, who were bestowed with the honour by the ZONE VI RADO president Nicholas Munyonga at the launch of the UNESCO Fund for the elimination of doping in sport.

The two athletes are expected to be in the forefront of information dissemination and education programmes, highlighting the dangers associated with doping.

The Clean Sport ambassadors programme is an initiative that is supported by the IOC's Olympic Solidarity Movement and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Munyonga explained that the ambassadors were chosen through the Athletes Commission of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee with assistance from anti-doping experts who followed a criteria that was put in place by WADA and Olympic Solidarity.

The event was graced by the Minister of Sport and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane, senior officials from the ministry, Sports Commission's acting director-general Joseph Muchechetere, ZOC president Admire Masenda and ANOCA secretary-general Tommy Sithole, who is also a WADA Education Commission member.